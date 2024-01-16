Menu
Breakfast (Pick Up)
Eggcellent
- The Standard
Two eggs any style and two pieces of bacon or sausage links. Sub seasoned tofu or green chickpea falafel for eggs for additional charge.$11.00
- Nova Skosh Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with wild Alaskan smoked salmon, green onions, and cream cheese.$16.00
- Meat Lover Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, and white cheddar cheese.$16.00
- Forager Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, summer squash, zucchini, and provolone cheese.$16.00
- Gusto Chorizo Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with ground Mexican chorizo, roasted garlic puree, roasted red peppers, and cotija cheese$16.00
- Classic Eggs Benedict
English muffin, eggs, ham, hollandaise, and paprika.$16.00
- Avo Benedict
English muffin, eggs, tomato, avocado, hollandaise, and paprika.$16.00
- Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
English muffin, eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise, and paprika.$17.00
- Vegan Standard
Our classic standard with all vegan options pre-selected.$11.00
Hot Off The Griddle
- Cottage Cheese Pancake Single
You guessed it! Single pancake with cottage cheese, served with Nova syrup and butter$9.00
- Cottage Cheese Pancake Full
You guessed it! Two pancakes with cottage cheese, served with Nova syrup and butter.$15.00
- Nova French Toast
Two thick cut slices of challah bread French toast. Finished with powdered sugar and served with a dollop of whipped cream and Nova syrup. Optional strawberry cream cheese filling for additional charge.$13.00
- Pancake Full
Two buttermilk pancakes served with Nova syrup and butter.$14.00
- The Deuce
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with two eggs any style and two pieces of bacon or sausage links, served with Nova syrup and butter.$17.00
- Vegan Chia Waffle (Copy)$15.00
Nova Starlicious-Dishes
- Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs scrambled with bacon and white cheddar cheese on focaccia. Served with a side of hollandaise and home fries.$16.00
- Nova's House-Made Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and home fries.$17.00
- Forbidden Hash Bowl
Forbidden black rice, sweet potato, roasted red pepper, home fries, baby kale, and sesame seeds. Topped with eggs any style. Served with toast.$17.00
- Cowboy Hash Bowl
Sauteed onions, green and red bell peppers, home fries, ham, bacon, and Pioneer Meats Habanero sausage. Topped with two eggs any style. Served with toast.$18.00
- Turkey Hash Bowl
Roasted turkey sauteed with red and green peppers, onions, squash, zucchini, and home fries. Topped with two eggs any style and a drizzle of basil pesto sauce. Served with toast.$17.00
- Molly's Grit Bowl
A bowl of Molly's homemade creamy roasted red pepper goat cheese grits, topped with two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon or sausage links, and local micro-greens.$17.00
- Vegan Huevos Rancheros
The popular Huevos Rancheros with all vegan options pre-selected.$17.00
- Vegan Burrito
Our hearty breakfast burrito with all vegan options pre-selected.$15.00
- Vegan Forbidden Hash Bowl
Our beloved Forbidden Hash with all vegan options pre-selected.$17.00
Lunch (Pick Up)
Salads
- Greek Salad
Your choice of grilled chicken or green chickpea falafel with tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and feta on a bed of lettuce, broccoli, kale, parsnip, radish, and pea florets. Tossed in Greek dressing.$12.00
- Wheat Berry Warm Salad
A savory blend of wheat berries, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes, and red onion tossed with fresh baby arugula and mango lime vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken breast, carne asada, or green chickpea falafel for an additional charge.$12.00
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers.$5.00
Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.$15.00
- BLT
A classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, on your choice of bread with mayo.$14.00
- Brie Melt
Melted brie on toasty focaccia with prosciutto, basil pesto, roasted red pepper and baby arugula.$16.00
- Steak Sandwich
Carne asada, red and green bell peppers, onions, provolone, and horseradish drizzle on a hoagie bun.$17.00
- Greek Wrap
Your choice of grilled chicken or green chickpea falafel with tomatoes, artichoke heats, kalamata olives, feta, lettuce, broccoli, kale, parsnip, radish, and pea florets. Tossed in Greek dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.$16.00
Sides/Build A Plate (Pick Up)
Sides Pieces
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Biscuit$3.00
- Side Black Bean Chili$4.00
- Side Carne Asada$6.00
- Side Chorizo$6.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Egg$2.00
- Side Falafel$6.00
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Fruit Bowl$7.00
- Side Home Fries$4.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$4.00
- Side Smoked Ham$5.00
- Side Toast$2.00
- Side Tofu$5.00