Two eggs any style and two pieces of bacon or sausage links. Sub seasoned tofu or green chickpea falafel for eggs for additional charge.

Egg Style Required* Please select 1 No Egg Over Easy Over Medium Over Hard Poached Easy Poached Medium Poached Hard Scrambled Sunny Side Up Protein Required* Please select 1 Bacon Sausage 1 Bacon and 1 Sausage NO MEAT No Meat Sub Avocado Toast Required* Please select 1 Biscuit Corn Tortillas English Muffin Flour Tortilla Focaccia Gluten Free Toast No Toast Rye Sourdough White Toast Whole Wheat Egg Alternatives Please select up to 1 Egg Whites + $3.00 Tofu + $5.00 Falafel + $5.00