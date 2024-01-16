The Nova Cafe 312 E Main St
Breakfast (Pick Up)
Eggcellent
- The Standard
Two eggs any style and two pieces of bacon or sausage links. Sub seasoned tofu or green chickpea falafel for eggs for additional charge.$11.00
- Nova Skosh Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with wild Alaskan smoked salmon, green onions, and cream cheese.$16.00
- Meat Lover Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, and white cheddar cheese.$16.00
- Forager Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, summer squash, zucchini, and provolone cheese.$16.00
- Gusto Chorizo Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with ground Mexican chorizo, roasted garlic puree, roasted red peppers, and cotija cheese$16.00
- Classic Eggs Benedict
English muffin, eggs, ham, hollandaise, and paprika.$16.00
- Avo Benedict
English muffin, eggs, tomato, avocado, hollandaise, and paprika.$16.00
- Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
English muffin, eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise, and paprika.$17.00
- Vegan Standard
Our classic standard with all vegan options pre-selected.$11.00
Hot Off The Griddle
- Cottage Cheese Pancake Single
You guessed it! Single pancake with cottage cheese, served with Nova syrup and butter$9.00
- Cottage Cheese Pancake Full
You guessed it! Two pancakes with cottage cheese, served with Nova syrup and butter.$15.00
- Nova French Toast
Two thick cut slices of challah bread French toast. Finished with powdered sugar and served with a dollop of whipped cream and Nova syrup. Optional strawberry cream cheese filling for additional charge.$13.00
- Pancake Full
Two buttermilk pancakes served with Nova syrup and butter.$14.00
- The Deuce
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with two eggs any style and two pieces of bacon or sausage links, served with Nova syrup and butter.$17.00
- Vegan Chia Waffle (Copy)$15.00
Nova Starlicious-Dishes
- Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs scrambled with bacon and white cheddar cheese on focaccia. Served with a side of hollandaise and home fries.$16.00
- Nova's House-Made Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and home fries.$17.00
- Forbidden Hash Bowl
Forbidden black rice, sweet potato, roasted red pepper, home fries, baby kale, and sesame seeds. Topped with eggs any style. Served with toast.$17.00
- Cowboy Hash Bowl
Sauteed onions, green and red bell peppers, home fries, ham, bacon, and Pioneer Meats Habanero sausage. Topped with two eggs any style. Served with toast.$18.00
- Turkey Hash Bowl
Roasted turkey sauteed with red and green peppers, onions, squash, zucchini, and home fries. Topped with two eggs any style and a drizzle of basil pesto sauce. Served with toast.$17.00
- Molly's Grit Bowl
A bowl of Molly's homemade creamy roasted red pepper goat cheese grits, topped with two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon or sausage links, and local micro-greens.$17.00
- Vegan Huevos Rancheros
The popular Huevos Rancheros with all vegan options pre-selected.$17.00
- Vegan Burrito
Our hearty breakfast burrito with all vegan options pre-selected.$15.00
- Vegan Forbidden Hash Bowl
Our beloved Forbidden Hash with all vegan options pre-selected.$17.00
Sides/Build A Plate (Pick Up)
Sides Pieces
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Biscuit$3.00
- Side Black Bean Chili$4.00
- Side Carne Asada$6.00
- Side Chorizo$6.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Egg$2.00
- Side Falafel$6.00
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Fruit Bowl$7.00
- Side Home Fries$4.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$4.00
- Side Smoked Ham$5.00
- Side Toast$2.00
- Side Tofu$5.00
Side Bacon
Build A Plate
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Carne Asada$6.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Chorizo$6.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Biscuit$3.00
- Side Black Bean Chili$4.00
- Side Egg$2.00
- Side Falafel$6.00
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Side Home Fries$4.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$4.00
- Side Smoked Ham$5.00
- Side Toast$2.00
- Side Tofu$5.00