About us

The Nova Cafe is a locally owned establishment that has been located in historic downtown Bozeman since 2007. Serving a delicious breakfast and lunch with many of our ingredients locally sourced and all food waste composted and donated to local farmers, in hopes to minimize our environmental footprint while supporting our local community at the same time. Happy to offer a wide variety of our best dishes with vegan, gluten free, and non-dairy accommodations. We look to create a safe space and are GLAD to offer a warm and fun environment to everyone!